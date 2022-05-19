How to watch the Cardinals game on Peacock Sunday

Hoping to watch the Cardinals game on Sunday? You'll only be able to on Peacock. Here's how.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals will play somewhere they never have before on Sunday. No, not Pittsburgh. Peacock.

For the first time ever, the Cardinals game will stream exclusively on the NBC streaming platform, Peacock as part of Peacock's MLB Sunday Leadoff schedule for 2022.

From May 8 to Sept. 4, one Sunday game will air at 10:30 or 11 a.m. Central Time exclusively on Peacock.

The Cardinals are only on the Peacock schedule once, on Sunday, May 22.

You will need a paid Peacock Premium subscription to watch the game. According to the Peacock website, a subscription starts at $4.99 a month.

For more information on how to subscribe to Peacock Premium, you can click here.

Here's how you can watch:

If you have the MLB.TV app, you can click on the Peacock game to be redirected to the Peacock app.

You can launch the Peacock app on your device and select the game from there.

You can visit peacocktv.com/sports/mlb to watch the game there.

For more information on Sunday's Cardinals game on Peacock, click here.

This is not the only Cardinals game available exclusively on streaming this series in Pittsburgh. The Friday night game against the Pirates is only available on Apple TV+, which is free to watch. Saturday's mid-series game will air on Bally Sports Midwest.

The Cardinals have also had a number of games air on YouTube over the past few seasons, but are not currently on the YouTube Game of the Week schedule for the 2022 season.

As always, you can listen to every Cardinals game on the radio on the team's flagship station of KMOX 1120 am.