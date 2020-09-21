Here's what the Cardinals have to do to make the playoffs

The season is winding down to just a handful of games and the Cardinals are in contention to play in October. Here's the latest playoff picture

ST. LOUIS — It's been a roller coaster of a season for the St. Louis Cardinals, but October baseball is still a possibility as the team begins the final week of the regular season.

With the season winding down to just a handful of games, the Cardinals are right in the thick of the postseason race.

Here's the latest breakdown of what the Cardinals need to do to play in the postseason.

As of Sept. 21, the Cardinals have eight games remaining on their schedule. That would get them to 58 games this season, two short of the 60-game schedule the league was counting on, because of their COVID-19 outbreak earlier in the year. The team could play two makeup games against the Tigers at the end of September if the standings dictate they need to.

As of Monday, the Cardinals hold a .520 winning percentage — which is how this year's playoff entrants will be determined — and are in second place in the NL Central. The top two teams in each division, plus two wild card teams make the playoffs in each league.

If the season ended before play began on Monday, the Cardinals would have the No. 6 seed in the playoffs and would play the third-seeded Atlanta Braves.

According to MLB.com, the Cardinals' magic number currently sits at eight. They are only one game ahead of the Reds and Brewers for the second NL Central playoff spot.

So essentially, the Cardinals need to win, and root for losses from the Reds, Brewers, Phillies, Marlins and Giants in this final week to get them closer to clinching a playoff spot.

The Cardinals won their season series against the Reds if it comes down to a tiebreaker, but are currently behind 3-2 in their season series with Milwaukee, although there are still 5 games scheduled between the two teams.

According to Baseball Reference as of Sept. 21, the Cardinals still have a 71.8% chance at making the playoffs.

This story will be updated as the Cardinals finish their last week of play.