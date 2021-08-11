Cardinals have four Arizona Fall League All-Stars with room for one more

The Cardinals' prospects playing in the Arizona Fall League are crushing it. Nolan Gorman, Lars Nootbaard and others have been named Fall League All-Stars

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Cardinals' representatives playing in the Arizona Fall League are certainly making an impression.

On Wednesday, the Fall League All-Star teams, or "Fall Stars" were announced. The Cardinals have four representatives, with room for one more.

Infielder Nolan Gorman, outfielder Lars Nootbaar, infielder Juan Yepez and pitcher Zack Thompson were named to the All-Star team on Wednesday. Infielder Brendan Donovan is part of a fan final vote to make the team.

The Arizona Fall League is one of the top showcases for prospects and allows them to get additional reps against high-level competition.

Nootbaar has been tearing up the AFL with five home runs, six doubles and a 1.106 OPS in 16 games.

Yepez has also been one of the best offensive players in the league so far with five home runs, 21 RBIs and a .977 OPS.

Congratulations to INF Juan Yepez, INF Nolan Gorman, OF Lars Nootbaar and LHP Zack Thompson who were selected as 2021 AFL Fall Stars this morning. 🌟



The AFL Fall Star Game will be played on Saturday at 6PM CT and will air live on MLB Network. https://t.co/FI5axU3sGj pic.twitter.com/9DEo2peeFP — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) November 10, 2021

Gorman has only played in six AFL games but is hitting .375 with a 1.190 OPS. He won't play in the All-Star Game due to injury.

Donovan is hitting .342 with a .987 OPS in 11 AFL games.

You can vote for Donovan to make the team by clicking here. Voting for the final slot runs through Nov. 12.

The Arizona Fall League All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. Central Time live on MLB Network.