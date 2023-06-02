St. Louis Cardinals recall Jordan Walker, Lars Nootbaar on injured list

Walker has appeared in 29 games with the Memphis Redbirds and has 27 hits, four home runs and a batting average of .239.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have recalled Jordan Walker and placed Lars Nootbaar on the injured list Friday.

The team announced the transactions on Friday ahead of their three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. The first game will begin at 6:05 p.m. CT Friday on Bally Sports Midwest.

Walker made the Cardinals' opening day roster and played 20 games before being optioned to the Memphis Redbirds, the team's triple-A team, on April 26.

The 20-year-old had a 12-game hit streak to begin his Major League Baseball career. He tied Eddie Murphy who also had a hit in 12 consecutive games in 1912.

In 73 at-bats with the Cardinals, Walker had 20 hits, two home runs and a .274 batting average.

While with the Redbirds, he has appeared in 29 games and has 27 hits, four home runs and a batting average of .239.

As part of the transaction, outfielder Lars Nootbaar was placed on the Cardinals' injured list with a lower back contusion. He was injured during the team's game on May 30 against the Kansas City Royals.

Nootbaar has appeared in 42 games this season and has a batting average of .266, four home runs and 21 runs batted in.

OF Lars Nootbaar (lower back contusion) has been placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 30.



OF Jordan Walker has been recalled from Memphis (AAA). pic.twitter.com/ueO5Qg2bqG — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 2, 2023

The Cardinals sit with a record of 25-32 and are fourth in the National League Central Division. They are 4.5 games back of the Central Division-leading Milwaukee Brewers.