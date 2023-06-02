x
STL Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals recall Jordan Walker, Lars Nootbaar on injured list

Walker has appeared in 29 games with the Memphis Redbirds and has 27 hits, four home runs and a batting average of .239.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have recalled Jordan Walker and placed Lars Nootbaar on the injured list Friday. 

The team announced the transactions on Friday ahead of their three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. The first game will begin at 6:05 p.m. CT Friday on Bally Sports Midwest. 

Walker made the Cardinals' opening day roster and played 20 games before being optioned to the Memphis Redbirds, the team's triple-A team, on April 26.

The 20-year-old had a 12-game hit streak to begin his Major League Baseball career. He tied Eddie Murphy who also had a hit in 12 consecutive games in 1912. 

In 73 at-bats with the Cardinals, Walker had 20 hits, two home runs and a .274 batting average. 

While with the Redbirds, he has appeared in 29 games and has 27 hits, four home runs and a batting average of .239. 

As part of the transaction, outfielder Lars Nootbaar was placed on the Cardinals' injured list with a lower back contusion. He was injured during the team's game on May 30 against the Kansas City Royals. 

Nootbaar has appeared in 42 games this season and has a batting average of .266, four home runs and 21 runs batted in. 

The Cardinals sit with a record of 25-32 and are fourth in the National League Central Division. They are 4.5 games back of the Central Division-leading Milwaukee Brewers. 

