Cardinals release Wild Card game roster

LOS ANGELES — The roster is set, now we just need the players to hit the field for the National League Wild Card game Wednesday night.

The St. Louis Cardinals announced the 26 players who are on the active roster for the winner-take-all game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The roster includes 20 players who have postseason experience, five rookies and 10 players who weren’t on the Opening Day active roster.

One other standout – and surprise – on the roster is Juan Yepez, who has never played in a Major League Baseball game. The Cards picked up the first baseman’s contract from AAA Memphis.

Cardinals 2021 National League Wild Card game active roster:

Pitchers (12): Gėnesis Cabrera-LHP, Jack Flaherty-RHP, Giovanny Gallegos-RHP, Luis Garcia-RHP, Dakota Hudson-RHP, Kwang Hyun Kim-LHP, T.J McFarland-LHP, Miles Mikolas-RHP, Andrew Miller-LHP, Alex Reyes-RHP, Adam Wainwright-RHP, Kodi Whitley-RHP

Right-handed pitcher Seth Elledge was designated for assignment.

The Cardinals also said 17 of the 26 players on the roster were developed within the St. Louis organization.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. St. Louis time. The Cards will be on the road in LA for the matchup.

The starting pitcher for the Cardinals will be Adam Wainwright. The Dodgers are expected to put Max Scherzer up first on the mound. He's a Parkway Central High School graduate, by the way.