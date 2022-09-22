Cardinals' Helsley hits 104 for fastest pitch in baseball in 2022

Helsley brought the heat in San Diego and registered the fastest pitch in the majors so far this season.

SAN DIEGO — Cardinals reliever Ryan Helsley set a new standard for throwing heat in 2022 against the Padres on Thursday.

Helsley delivered a 104 mph pitch to San Diego's Josh Bell in the eighth inning of Thursday's game that Bell impressively managed to foul off. It was the fastest pitch in baseball this season and tops his own teammate Jordan Hicks' 103.8 mph pitch earlier this season.

Helsley actually threw 15 pitches over 100 mph against the Padres on Thursday, with three crossing the 103 mph threshold.

5 On Your Side's Frank Cusumano asked Helsley earlier in the series if he thought he could top 103 mph.

"I have no idea. I'm honestly not really trying to see how hard I can throw. Just out there pitching and competing and sometimes it just comes out a little harder than the others," Helsley said.

The flamethrower did admit he takes a peek at the radar gun from time to time.

"Yeah for sure. You want to know how fast stuff is coming out that day and how your off-speed is and stuff like that," he said.

So far this season, Helsley holds a 1.32 ERA with 18 saves in 51 games for the Cardinals.