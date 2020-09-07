Cardinals release 2021 regular season schedule

It’s not a copy and paste of what the 2020 schedule was supposed to be

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals haven’t played a game yet in 2020 and fans just learned when and where the pandemic-shortened 60-game season will take place, but we now have the schedule for the 2021 season – if it goes as planned.

The St. Louis Cardinals released next year’s schedule, and it’s not a copy and paste of what the 2020 schedule was supposed to be.

The Redbirds open the season on the road with a three-game series in Cincinnati on Thursday, April 1.

The Busch Stadium home opener is set for Thursday, April 8 against the Brewers. That home stand will be a special one. The game against Milwaukee on Saturday, April 10 will mark the 15th anniversary of the first game played at Busch Stadium III, which also was against the Brewers.

The Cards will face the American League Central Division teams for the 2021 interleague games. There also will be back-to-back home-and-home series against the AL rivals down Interstate 70; the Cards will play the Royals in St. Louis the first weekend of August and again in Kansas City the following weekend.

The team will host holiday games on Mother’s Day (May 9 vs. Colorado) and Labor Day (Sept. 6 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers).

The Redbirds will wrap up the regular season in St. Louis against the Cubs from Oct. 1-3.

The Cardinals organization will make future announcements about game times, ticket pricing and ticket availability for the 2021 season. The full 2021 regular season can be viewed on the Cardinals website.