Cardinals lose to Mariners Saturday night

SEATTLE — Saturday’s Game Report: Mariners 5, Cardinals 4

During his seven years with the Cincinnati Reds, Eugenio Suarez killed the Cardinals, hitting 21 homers and driving in 64 runs in 107 career games.

Suarez is now wearing the Seattle Mariners jersey, but the result Saturday night was the same.

Suarez broke up a 3-3 tie with a two-run single off Giovanny Gallegos in the seventh inning to send the Mariners to the win Seattle, handing the Cardinals their fourth loss in their last five games.

The two-out hit came after Zack Thompson walked Kolten Wong to open the inning before J.P. Crawford singled. Gallegos entered the game at that point and retired the first two batters before Suarez delivered the game-deciding hit.

Here is how Saturday night’s game broke down:

At the plate: The Cardinals pulled within 5-4 on Tommy Edman’s one-out homer in the ninth but Lars Nootbaar struck out and Alec Burleson flied out to end the game … The Cardinals had taken an early 3-1 lead on an RBI single by Nolan Arenado in the first and consecutive run-scoring doubles by Willson Contreras and Nolan Gorman in the third … They had only two hits after the third inning before Edman’s homer in the ninth … The starting outfield of Nootbaar, Dylan Carlson and Tyler O’Neill were a combined 1-of-12 and struck out eight times.

On the mound: Mikes Mikolas allowed three runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings, giving up a two-run homer in the sixth that tied the game and ended his night … The two runs allowed by Gallegos on the single by Suarez were charged to Thompson, who left the two runners on base. They were the first earned runs he has allowed this season.

Key stat: In the Cardinals’ 21 games they have a total of two quality starts, both from Jordan Montgomery.

Worth noting: The Cardinals promoted pitcher Michael McGreevy, a former first-round pick in 2021, from Springfield to Memphis on Saturday. McGreevy had a 1.45 ERA in the first three starts this season.

Looking ahead: The Cardinals will try to avoid a sweep in the three-game series in the finale on Sunday, with Jack Flaherty getting the start.

