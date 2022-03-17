Reports: Cardinals to sign free agent outfielder Corey Dickerson

Dickerson is an outfielder by trade, but could play a role as the team's designated hitter, with the DH coming to the National League full-time in 2022.

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals have reportedly landed another left bat for their lineup.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand along with multiple other outlets are reporting that the Cardinals have signed left-handed hitting outfielder Corey Dickerson to a 1-year deal worth $5 million.

Dickerson is an outfielder by trade, but could play a role as the team's designated hitter, with the DH coming to the National League full-time in 2022.

In nine years in the Majors, Dickerson has played for six different teams. He most recently was a member of the Toronto Blue Jays for the second half of the 2021 season.

In 3,489 at-bats, Dickerson has 128 home runs, 416 RBI, a .283 average and .815 OPS.

Dickerson was an all-star in 2016 with the Tampa Bay Rays and won a Gold Glove in 2018 with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Corey Dickerson’s deal with the Cardinals is for one year and $5 million with additional performance bonuses, per source. Deal is pending physical. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) March 17, 2022