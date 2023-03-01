Cardinals release Spring Training schedule for 2023

While the 2022 Cardinals still have some business to take care of this year, it's never too early to start planning for 2023.

JUPITER, Fla. — The St. Louis Cardinals are coming down the stretch of their 2022 campaign, but it's not too early to look forward to 2023.

On Wednesday, the team released its 2023 Spring Training schedule.

The Cardinals will open their 29-game Spring Training on Saturday, Feb. 25 against the Washington Nationals in Jupiter, Florida at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

There will be 15 home dates on the schedule and 14 road games including three matchups against the Miami Marlins who share a Jupiter stadium with the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will host six different Grapefruit League opponents in 2023 including the Detroit Tigers (March 18), New York Yankees (March 23) and multiple dates against the Houston Astros.

The Cardinals will also host an exhibition game against a World Baseball Classic team on Thursday, March 9 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The 2023 World Baseball Classic will run from March 8 through 21, with Cardinals stars Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt already committed to play for Team USA.

READ MORE:

The team will break camp on Sunday, March 26 to head home to St. Louis and host the Toronto Blue Jays for opening day at Busch Stadium on Thursday, March 30.

You can check out the team's entire Spring Training schedule by going to the Cardinals' website or clicking here.

