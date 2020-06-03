JUPITER, Fla. — There was a lot to like about the Cardinals’ split-squad games on Thursday.

The Redbirds tied with the Mets in the first matchup 7-7 and beat the Nationals 11-0.

Their two lead-off hitters, who most likely will be the two who are used their the most often during the season – Kolten Wong and Tommy Edman – each had multi-hit games, with Wong collecting three hits against the Mets.

Their likely cleanup hitter, Paul DeJong, hit his fourth homer of the spring in just 18 at-bats.

Two of their projected starting pitchers, Carlos Martinez and Kwang Hyun Kim, each had scoreless outings, with Martinez becoming the first pitcher this spring to work five innings.

The offense combined for six home runs in the two games, including three in a six-run fourth inning against the Mets, a solo homer from DeJong, a three-run homer from Lane Thomas and a two-run blast from Matt Carpenter.

Here are how Thursday’s split-squad games broke down:

High: Martinez allowed three hits in his start against the Nationals, did not walk a batter in his five innings and struck out two as he lowered his ERA for the spring to 1.93.

Low: John Brebbia gave up a pair of home runs in the eighth inning as he failed to protect a 7-5 lead over the Mets.

At the plate: Andrew Knizner, Edman and Justin Williams hit the three home runs in the night game, with Edman driving in three runs.

Thomas also had a double in the day game. Dylan Carlson had two more hits and a walk in the night game, raising his average to .417.

Tyler O’Neill, also competing for the left-field job, had two hits and an RBI but struck out three times. Rangel Ravelo had two doubles and an RBI and Austin Dean had a pair of doubles and two RBIs.

In the day game, Dexter Fowler had his second hit of the spring in three at-bats and is now hitting .095.

On the mound: Kim followed Adam Wainwright to the mound in the day game and worked two scoreless innings, pitching around three hits. He has not allowed a run in five innings this spring.

Wainwright struggled with finishing his pitches, allowing five runs in four innings, but thought six of the eight hits he gave up came on good pitches. All three of his starts have come against the Mets.

Kodi Whitley remained perfect on the spring with a scoreless ninth against the Mets. He has worked four scoreless innings this spring with eight strikeouts.

Top draft pick in 2019, Zack Thompson worked a scoreless inning against the Nationals. He has not allowed a run in three innings. The four pitchers in the night game did not issue a walk against the Nationals until Ryan Helsley walked a batter with two outs in the ninth.

Off the field: Manager Mike Shildt will be married on Friday night, a day off for the team. Shildt acknowledged that it probably isn’t normal for a manager to be married during spring training, but he said, “We didn’t want to plan it during the season and then the possibility of the postseason. A lot of the people we would like to invite are here.”

Former Cardinals minor-league coordinator Mark DeJohn and one of Shildt’s childhood friends, Marc Rosenbalm, will serve as his co-best men. The Cardinals players were not invited.

“It’s my gift to them on their day off to not have to come to a wedding,” Shildt said.

Up next: After the day off, one of two this spring, the Cardinals will host the Astros on Saturday in Jupiter. John Gant will get the start, to be followed by Austin Gomber.