Cardinals set spring training camp roster for Feb. 17 report date

Pitchers and catchers are set to report for the Cardinals on Feb. 17. Baseball is right around the corner.

ST. LOUIS — It's that time again. We're getting ready to use the phrase "pitchers and catchers report". Baseball is nearing a return.

The Cardinals announced their 65-player Spring Training camp roster on Thursday, ahead of Feb. 17, when pitchers and catchers will report to the team's complex in Jupiter, Florida.

Here's a breakdown of who will be in camp for the Cardinals ahead of the 2021 season.

Non-roster invitees not on the current 40-man roster are designated by a *

Pitchers

Genesis Cabrera, Jesus Cruz*, Seth Elledge, Junior Fernandez, Jack Flaherty, Giovanny Gallegos, John Gant, Ryan Helsley, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson, Connor Jones*, Kwang-Hyun Kim, Evan Kruczynski*, Matthew Liberatore*, Carlos Martinez, Miles Mikolas, Andrew Miller, Johan Oviedo, Tommy Parsons*, Daniel Ponce de Leon, Johan Quezada, Roel Ramirez*, Alex Reyes, Griffin Roberts*, Domingo Robles*, Angel Rondon, Zack Thompson*, Adam Wainwright, Austin Warner*, Tyler Webb, Kodi Whitley, Garret Williams* and Jake Woodford.

Catchers

Aaron Antonini*, Tyler Heineman*, Ivan Herrera, Andrew Knizner, Yadier Molina, Dennis Ortega*, Pedro Pages* and Carlos Soto*

Infielders

Nolan Arenado, Luken Baker*, Matt Carpenter, Paul DeJong, Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman*, Evan Mendoza*, Max Moroff*, John Nogowski, Delvin Perez*, Kramer Robertson*, Jose Rondon* and Edmundo Sosa.

Outfielders

Harrison Bader, Conner Capel*, Dylan Carlson, Austin Dean, Scott Hurst*, Lars Nootbaar*, Tyler O'Neill, Lane Thomas, Justin Toerner* and Justin Williams

The team's first full-squad workouts will be held on Monday, Feb. 22.