Cardinals send Matz, Carlson to IL, recall Liberatore, Nootbaar

The Cardinals are dealing with multiple injuries, and have recalled some familiar faces to help fill spots on the big league club.

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals have made a number of roster moves on Monday with players heading to the injured list.

The team placed starting pitcher Steven Matz on the 15-day injured list with a left shoulder impingement. Matz started the Cardinals' Sunday game in Pittsburgh, but did not make it out of the first inning due to the injury.

The team also placed outfielder Dylan Carlson on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain retroactive to May 22.

The Cardinals also elected to option pitcher Angel Rondon, who pitched in Sunday's game in relief of Matz, back to Memphis.

In corresponding moves, the Cardinals recalled starter Matthew Liberatore, outfielder Lars Nootbaar and reliever Junior Fernandez. Liberatore made his first career start against the Pirates on Saturday. Nootbaar hit three home runs in his previous game at Memphis before being recalled.

RHP Junior Fernández, LHP Matthew Liberatore, and OF Lars Nootbaar have been recalled from Memphis (AAA). pic.twitter.com/LPC3OypD89 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 23, 2022