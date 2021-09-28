How to catch the red-hot Cardinals on the cheap

$5 tickets are available for the last homestand and playoff seats start at $20

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are one win away from popping champagne to celebrate a postseason berth. The Cards will try and extend their historic 16-game winning streak Tuesday when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

To entice fans to pack Busch Stadium for the final homestand against the Brewers and Cubs, the team is offering "Waino's 5&10 offer." You can buy a limited number of $5 seats for the three games versus the Brewers. A limited number of $10 seats are being sold to catch the Cubs on Friday night. The discounted seats are sold out for the games on Saturday and Sunday.

A portion of the sales, $1 of each ticket sold, will be donated to Adam Wainwright's nonprofit, Big League Impact.

Depending on the game, tickets under Waino's 5&10 offer are for infield terrace, right/left field pavilion and outfield bleacher seats.

The rest of the Cardinals regular season schedule is:

6:45 p.m. Tuesday vs. Brewers

6:45 p.m. Wednesday vs. Brewers

12:15 p.m. Thursday vs. Brewers

7:15 p.m. Friday vs. Cubs

6:15 p.m. Saturday vs. Cubs

2:15 p.m. Sunday vs. Cubs

If you're on the hunt for playoff tickets, the Cardinals will begin selling tickets for the National League Division Series. Tickets go on sale at noon Tuesday and start as low as $20.

If the Cardinals fail to advance past the Wild Card game, fans who purchased NLDS tickets will be refunded.