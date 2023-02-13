$6 Cardinals tickets on sale to celebrate start of spring training

ST. LOUIS — Attention, St. Louis Cardinals fans! If you’re looking for a sale on tickets, you’re in luck!
The Cards are celebrating the return of baseball, and start of spring training, with a special 12-hour flash ticket sale that starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Fans can purchase tickets for any Monday through Thursday game for $6.
Each $6 ticket purchased will also be pre-loaded with $6 in Cards Cash for fans to use towards food or merchandise inside Busch Stadium, according to a press release from the team.
Fans can buy up to eight $6 tickets per person, per game. Some of the games that are part of the sale include matchups with:
- Cubs (July 27)
- Braves (April 3-5)
- Angels (May 2-4)
- Dodgers (May 18)
- Royals (May 29-30)
- Giants (June 12-14)
- Astros (June 27-29)
- Twins (Aug. 1-3)
- Mets (Aug. 17)
- Padres (Aug. 28-30)
To purchase tickets, click here or call 314.345.9000. For more information on the sale, click here.