STL Cardinals

$6 Cardinals tickets on sale to celebrate start of spring training

The special sale begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

ST. LOUIS — Attention, St. Louis Cardinals fans! If you’re looking for a sale on tickets, you’re in luck!

The Cards are celebrating the return of baseball, and start of spring training, with a special 12-hour flash ticket sale that starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Fans can purchase tickets for any Monday through Thursday game for $6.

Each $6 ticket purchased will also be pre-loaded with $6 in Cards Cash for fans to use towards food or merchandise inside Busch Stadium, according to a press release from the team.

Fans can buy up to eight $6 tickets per person, per game. Some of the games that are part of the sale include matchups with:

  • Cubs (July 27)
  • Braves (April 3-5)
  • Angels (May 2-4)
  • Dodgers (May 18)
  • Royals (May 29-30)
  • Giants (June 12-14)
  • Astros (June 27-29)
  • Twins (Aug. 1-3)
  • Mets (Aug. 17)
  • Padres (Aug. 28-30)

To purchase tickets, click here or call 314.345.9000. For more information on the sale, click here.

