$6 Cardinals tickets on sale to celebrate start of spring training

The special sale begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Attention, St. Louis Cardinals fans! If you’re looking for a sale on tickets, you’re in luck!

The Cards are celebrating the return of baseball, and start of spring training, with a special 12-hour flash ticket sale that starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Fans can purchase tickets for any Monday through Thursday game for $6.

Each $6 ticket purchased will also be pre-loaded with $6 in Cards Cash for fans to use towards food or merchandise inside Busch Stadium, according to a press release from the team.

Fans can buy up to eight $6 tickets per person, per game. Some of the games that are part of the sale include matchups with:

Cubs (July 27)

Braves (April 3-5)

Angels (May 2-4)

Dodgers (May 18)

Royals (May 29-30)

Giants (June 12-14)

Astros (June 27-29)

Twins (Aug. 1-3)

Mets (Aug. 17)

Padres (Aug. 28-30)