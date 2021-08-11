x
STL Cardinals

Cardinals bring back reliever T.J. McFarland for 2022

McFarland will be serving up more ground balls to the Cardinals' Gold Glove infield in 2022

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are bringing back one of their most effective relievers for 2022.

The team announced on Monday it had signed lefty reliever T.J. McFarland to a one-year contract for the 2022 season.

McFarland, 32, signed with the Cardinals on July 1, 2021 and went 4-1 with a 2.56 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 28 appearances.

The lefty is known as a double play specialist, inducing 12 twin-killings to set a new Cardinals reliever record after the All-Star break (since 1974) and tied for most double plays induced by any reliever in baseball for last season as a whole.

McFarland has the second-highest ground ball percentage of any reliever in baseball, behind only Zach Britton.

