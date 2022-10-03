How to watch and listen to Cardinals games this season

There are a lot of reasons to be excited about this season — and plenty of ways to take in the action!

The St. Louis Cardinals announced the team’s television and radio broadcast schedule for the 2022 season. All regular season games can be watched on local or national outlets, and all matchups will be broadcast on the radio.

How to watch the Cardinals on TV

Bally Sports Midwest will again serve as the TV home for Cardinals games and coverage, with most games being broadcast on the regional sports network.

Coverage also will be available on the Bally Sports app and on Ballysports.com – but fans must authenticate access by using their pay-TV service login.

During the games, Dan McLaughlin will do play-by-play, with Jim Edmonds and Brad Thompson joining as analysts. Jim Hayes, Scott Warmann and Alexa Datt will serve as reporters and hosts. Al Hrabosky and Ricky Horton will handle pre- and postgame analysis from the studio for ‘Cardinals Live’, along with Rick Ankiel, Edmonds and Thompson.

At this time, there are 11 games scheduled to be carried exclusively on national outlets:

FOX: 5

ESPN: 3

Apple TV+: 3

Apple and Major League Baseball announced their partnership earlier this month, bringing games to fans exclusively through Apple TV+. “Friday Night Baseball” includes weekly doubleheader coverage of games on throughout the season.

The Cardinals games broadcast on Apple TV+ are scheduled for:

April 22 vs. Cincinnati Reds

May 20 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

June 24 vs. Chicago Cubs

*Schedule subject to change

Apple said in a news release dated March 8 that Friday Night Baseball would be available on Apple TV+ without a subscription for a limited time. It’s not clear how long that offer is set to last.

Visit the St. Louis Cardinals website here for more information about how to watch the team this year.

How to listen to the Cardinals on the radio

KMOX 1120 AM will again be the flagship radio station, carrying every single regular season game. And nearly all of the Cardinals Radio Network stations – which is the largest in the MLB with 147 stations across eight states –also will broadcast all games.

Cardinals games also will be simulcast locally on 98.7 FM and streamed on KMOX.com.

The 2022 season will bring a big change for loyal listeners after Mike Shannon retired at the end of last season.

John Rooney will still be behind the mic, with Ricky Horton joining the radio team fulltime in the booth. Mike Claiborne will assist with broadcasts while Tom Ackerman, Kevin Wheeler and Joe Pott will serve as pre- and postgame hosts on KMOX.

How to listen to the Cardinals in Spanish on the radio

Once again, all regular home games will be broadcast in Spanish for fans to listen throughout the country.

Locally, the radio broadcasts will be on WIJR 880 AM La Tremenda. They’ll also be streamed via cardinals.com and the MLB app.

Play-by-play announcer Polo Ascencio and former MLB catcher Bengie Molina are back for their seventh season to provide coverage of the games in Spanish.

For more information about the Spanish broadcast schedule, click here.

St. Louis Cardinals schedule

The Cardinals open up the 2022 season at Busch Stadium on Thursday, April 7 against the Pirates. See the full schedule on the St. Louis Cardinals website.