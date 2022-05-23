1983: A year after winning the title, Whitey Herzog gave an inside look into his in-game style
In 1983, Whitey Herzog allowed 5 On Your Side to mic him up for an entire game day. What we got was a look inside one of the best baseball minds in history.
The Cardinals won their ninth World Series title in 1982 with a 7-game win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The next year, manager Whitey Herzog opened up his clubhouse to the 5 On Your Side cameras for an all-access pass.
In a 1983 game against the Houston Astros at Busch Stadium, 5 On Your Side's Art Holliday got a front-row seat for a masterclass in baseball managing.
Holliday placed a microphone on the colorful Cardinals manager, and let the cameras roll. What he got was a classic St. Louis sports story.
Whitey at work: A Hall of Fame mind
Regarded as one of the best baseball minds in history, Herzog was five years into his 11-year tenure in St. Louis in 1983.
The future Hall of Famer had led the Cardinals to that 1982 championship, and had another two NL pennants on the horizon.
1983 was a disappointing year for the Cardinals overall, as the team went 79-83, but on the day our cameras were rolling, the team showed up.
It had been a rainy week in St. Louis and Herzog had a zinger ready to go when he met with the media before the game.
"I bet we've played cards more than we've taken batting practice or taken infield," Herzog said with a laugh.
A trip to the mound with Whitey: Andujar gets a boost
Have you ever wanted to know exactly what the manager is saying to a pitcher during a mound visit?
Thanks to our microphone, you could.
Herzog went to visit the always-entertaining Joaquin Andujar during the game, and had a colorful exchange with his starter.
"Take the ****ing ball and throw the damn ball the way you can throw it. Go after these guys. ******** you can pitch. You can't pitch and win two World Series (games) in the playoffs and pitch as good as you did last year and then get this horse ****. Let's get after them. Let's go," Herzog said.
The pep talk seemed to work, as Andujar settled down to pitch shut out ball from the fourth to seventh inning.
The master at work: Herzog flexes his manager muscles
The style of play Herzog popularized as "Whiteyball", was based on speed, defense and aggressive managing.
Herzog put those attributes to work in the seventh to help the Cardinals mount a comeback.
Our cameras caught Herzog making pinch-hit substitutions on the fly, thinking multiple batters and situations ahead and leading the Cardinals' comeback.
The Cardinals won the game 9-5, and Herzog's microphone gave us an iconic St. Louis sports story.