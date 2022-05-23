1983: A year after winning the title, Whitey Herzog gave an inside look into his in-game style

Example video title will go here for this video

In 1983, Whitey Herzog allowed 5 On Your Side to mic him up for an entire game day. What we got was a look inside one of the best baseball minds in history.

Holliday placed a microphone on the colorful Cardinals manager, and let the cameras roll. What he got was a classic St. Louis sports story.

In a 1983 game against the Houston Astros at Busch Stadium, 5 On Your Side's Art Holliday got a front-row seat for a masterclass in baseball managing.

The Cardinals won their ninth World Series title in 1982 with a 7-game win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The next year, manager Whitey Herzog opened up his clubhouse to the 5 On Your Side cameras for an all-access pass.

"I bet we've played cards more than we've taken batting practice or taken infield," Herzog said with a laugh.

It had been a rainy week in St. Louis and Herzog had a zinger ready to go when he met with the media before the game.

1983 was a disappointing year for the Cardinals overall, as the team went 79-83, but on the day our cameras were rolling, the team showed up.

The future Hall of Famer had led the Cardinals to that 1982 championship, and had another two NL pennants on the horizon.

Regarded as one of the best baseball minds in history, Herzog was five years into his 11-year tenure in St. Louis in 1983.

A trip to the mound with Whitey : Andujar gets a boost

Have you ever wanted to know exactly what the manager is saying to a pitcher during a mound visit?

Thanks to our microphone, you could.

Herzog went to visit the always-entertaining Joaquin Andujar during the game, and had a colorful exchange with his starter.

"Take the ****ing ball and throw the damn ball the way you can throw it. Go after these guys. ******** you can pitch. You can't pitch and win two World Series (games) in the playoffs and pitch as good as you did last year and then get this horse ****. Let's get after them. Let's go," Herzog said.