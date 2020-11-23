Cardinals Winter Warm-Up will go virtual in 2021

The annual Cardinals Caravan has also been canceled

ST. LOUIS — For more than 20 years, the Cardinals Winter Warm-Up has given fans a chance to meet some of their favorite players and raise money for charity. Next year, the event will be virtual.

The annual Cardinals Caravan has also been canceled for 2021.

“We are disappointed that we had to cancel the in-person events of the annual Winter Warm-Up and Cardinals Caravan, but we are excited that we are still able to deliver some fun and interactive online experiences while keeping the health and safety of our fans, volunteers, players, and employees our top priority,” said Michael Hall, Executive Director of Cardinals Care and Vice President of Community Relations.

The annual Winter Warm-Up is going virtual for 2021!



Details ➡️ https://t.co/nh7sebPgyP pic.twitter.com/XLZtk0BhGV — CardinalsCare (@CardinalsCare) November 23, 2020

The Winter Warm-Up will take place virtually Jan. 16 – 18, 2021. All proceeds raised from the event will support kids in the community, according to a press release from the Cardinals.

“The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t canceled our mission of supporting children in our community, so we’re shifting the event to an online format where fans can safely get autographed items from their favorite players and alumni, win raffles, bid on exclusive auction items, hear from front office leadership and interact with their favorite Cardinals,” Hall said.

Cardinals Care will launch the 2021 Winter Warm-Up 50/50 raffle on Friday, Nov. 27, starting at 9 a.m., the release said. A limited number of 2021 Winter Warm-Up 50/50 Raffle Ticket packages that include 250 raffle tickets and a randomly selected Cardinals 8X10 authenticated autographed action photo signed by a current or former player, manager or coach will be available for $75 until sold out.

Starting Dec. 4, fans can pre-order autographed baseballs and 8x10 action photos that will be personalized by select players including Paul Goldschmidt, Tyler O’Neill, Tommy Edman, and many more. The deadline to purchase personalized baseballs and photos is Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. at 11:59 p.m.

The Cardinals Caravan program, which annually takes players and alumni to more than 20 cities across Cardinals Nation in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas, has been canceled with hopes to return in 2022.