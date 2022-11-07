Marmol: Cardinals planning for Yadier Molina's return in beginning of August

Molina has been away from the team since he was put on the IL on June 16 with right knee inflammation.

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals appear to be closer to welcoming their legend behind the plate back from the injured list.

On Tuesday, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol addressed Yadier Molina's status and plan for his return to the roster.

"Mo (John Mozeliak) connected with Yadi yesterday, they put a plan together where Yadi will rehab the last week of July and then join the big-league club at the beginning of August," Marmol said.

Molina has been away from the team since he was put on the IL on June 16 with right knee inflammation. The likely future hall of famer has been rehabbing in his native Puerto Rico.

This season, Molina is hitting .213 with a .519 OPS, two home runs and 10 RBIs in 38 games played.

The Cardinals have been rotating between Andrew Knizner, Ivan Herrera and Austin Romine behind the plate during Molina's absence.

Marmol said when he does return, Molina's presence will be a large one.

"It's Yadi. He can have a crazy impact on what we do here. Not only defensively and offensively what he brings to the table, but what he does in that clubhouse and his overall leadership. The more guys you add to this club that know what winning looks like, the better chance of us doing what we've set out to do," Marmol said.

Molina and fellow veteran Adam Wainwright are within striking distance of an all-time MLB record. With 316 starts together as a pitcher and catcher battery, they are tied for second-most all-time in baseball history. They need just nine more starts together to break the all-time record of 324 held by Bill Freehan and Mickey Lolich of the Detroit Tigers.

Molina has said 2022 will be his final season in the majors.