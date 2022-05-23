Cardinals place Yadier Molina on bereavement list, recall prospect Herrera from Memphis

John Mozeliak said they're hoping Molina will be back with the team by Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals will be without one of their franchise icons for the time being.

On Monday, the team placed catcher Yadier Molina on the bereavement list and called up catching prospect Ivan Herrera.

Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said the team is hopeful Molina won't be gone for very long.

"When you're put on the bereavement list you're typically on there for three days. So, hopefully he'll be back here by Thursday," Mozeliak said.

Molina is coming off his first career pitching appearance on Sunday in Pittsburgh, where he finished off the game for the Cardinals while giving up four runs and two home runs.

For the season, Molina is hitting .239 with two home runs and eight RBIs through 26 games.

The 39-year-old Cardinals legend has said he plans for 2022 to be his final year in the major leagues.

Herrera, is the team's fourth-ranked prospect according to MLB.com, behind Jordan Walker, Nolan Gorman and Matthew Liberatore. Gorman and Liberatore are also currently with the Major League team.

We have recalled C Iván Herrera from Memphis (AAA).



C Yadier Molina has been placed on the Bereavement List.



Herrera's first appearance will be his MLB debut. He will wear number 47. pic.twitter.com/b4CAg6jR2q — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 23, 2022

In 20 games for Memphis this season, Herrera, 21, was hitting .310 with a two home runs and 13 RBIs. He will wear No. 47 for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals also moved starter Steven Matz and outfielder Dylan Carlson to the injured list on Monday, recalling Liberatore, reliever Junior Fernandez and outfielder Lars Nootbaar.

The Cardinals will face off with the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of a two-game series Monday night at 6:45.