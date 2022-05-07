Cardinals release logo, merchandise celebrating Yadier Molina's final season

Molina may currently be on the IL, but the Cardinals are continuing to celebrate his final season in the majors.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Yadier Molina may still be on the injured list for the Cardinals, but the fanfare for his final season in the big leagues is rolling on.

On Thursday, the Cardinals released a special logo and merchandise to commemorate Molina's final season.

The logo will be featured on a number of t-shirts, hats, pennants, pins, drinkware and more available exclusively at the Official Cardinals Team Store at Busch Stadium, Cardinals Authentics Shops and MLBShop.com.

Molina has been on the injured list for the Cardinals since June 16 with right knee inflammation. According to the club, he has been rehabbing back home in his native Puerto Rico.

In 19 seasons with the Cardinals, Molina has put a lot of wear and tear on his knees behind home plate. He has started 2,076 games at catcher in his career, and appeared in 2,145 games. He is currently fourth all-time in games caught in MLB history.

This season, Molina is hitting .213 with a .519 OPS, two home runs and 10 RBIs in 38 games played.

For his career, Molina is a two-time World Series champion, 10-time All-Star, nine-time Gold Glove winner and Roberto Clemente Award winner.

Molina and fellow veteran Adam Wainwright are within striking distance of an all-time MLB record. With 316 starts together as a pitcher and catcher battery, they are tied for second-most all-time in baseball history. They need just nine more starts together to break the all-time record of 324 held by Bill Freehan and Mickey Lolich of the Detroit Tigers.

Molina, along with Albert Pujols, have indicated 2022 will be their final season in the major leagues.