Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina apologizes after ejection from basketball game in Puerto Rico

Molina is still on the IL for the Cardinals, but he managed to make headlines this weekend at a basketball game in Puerto Rico

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina may still be away from his team in St. Louis rehabbing an injury, but that doesn't mean he isn't making headlines.

Molina is the owner of the Bayamon Vaqueros, a basketball team in the Baloncesto Superior National basketball league based in Molina's native Puerto Rico.

On Saturday, Molina was sitting courtside for his team's game when he got into an argument with an official, kicked a basketball and was ejected from the game.

Molina released a statement about the incident on Instagram on Monday.

"I want to apologize most sincerely to the fans of National Superior Basketball, the league and the officials for what happened. I got passionately involved in the game and my behavior was not correct. I am very aware that these games are seen by all of Puerto Rico and we have to serve as an example for our society, especially for the youth, even when one does not agree with a move, one has to maintain his composure. The role of discussing the plays with the officials belongs to the managers," Molina said on Instagram. (Translation by Google Translate)

Molina has been on the injured list since June 16 with right knee inflammation. He has been rehabbing in Puerto Rico.

El #MotinAlert de hoy: Yadier Molina es expulsado del partido luego de increparle a árbitro y patear el balón pic.twitter.com/PwYX2fP6MN — 12magnificos (@12magnificos) July 17, 2022

On July 12, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said the current plan was for Molina to return for some rehab games at the end of July with the hopes of rejoining the big league club in early August.

The 40-year-old catcher and likely future Hall of Famer has said 2022 will be his final season in the majors. This season, Molina is hitting .213 with a .519 OPS, two home runs and 10 RBIs in 38 games played.