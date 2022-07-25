Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina set for rehab assignment

The Cardinals' legend behind the plate is nearing a return for the last two months of his career.

ST. LOUIS — Yadier Molina is on his way back for the Cardinals.

On Monday, the Memphis Redbirds announced that Molina would be making a stop in Triple A on Thursday and Friday. The Redbirds are scheduled to host the Norfolk Tides this weekend.

The Cardinals have said that Molina is expected to rejoin the Major League club in early August, possibly as soon as the next homestand.

The Redbirds have released a $4 ticket promotion for Molina's rehab assignment.

Molina has been out since June 16 with knee inflammation. He has been rehabbing in his native Puerto Rico.

The 19-year veteran has appeared in 2,145 games behind the plate in his career. Molina has announced that 2022 will be his final season of his career.

Yadier Molina is scheduled to appear in Memphis this Thursday and Friday...👀 pic.twitter.com/S2kOKHggFJ — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) July 25, 2022

This season, Molina has appeared in 38 games, hitting .213 with a .519 OPS, two home runs and 10 RBIs.

For his career, Molina is a 10-time All-Star, 9-time Gold Glove winner and 2-time World Series champion.