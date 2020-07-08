St. Louis natives Caray, Garagiola to be featured on MLB Network's 'sounds of baseball' series

"Holy cow"! Two St. Louis natives are getting their own specials on MLB Network in August

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis natives are getting some national recognition on MLB Network.

Announcing legends Haray Caray and Joe Garagiola are set to be featured on MLB Network's "Sounds of Baseball" series.

"Sounds of Baseball" hosted by Bob Costas and Tom Verducci has already spotlighted Vin Scully, Bob Uecker, Al Michaels and Cardinals broadcasting legend Jack Buck.

Garagiola famously grew up on The Hill in St. Louis, living right across the street from baseball icon Yogi Berra. Garagiola had a nine-year career in the big leagues as a catcher, playing for his hometown Cardinals 1946-1951.

He went on to have a long career in broadcasting, both nationally and with the Arizona Diamondbacks from 1998-2012. Garagiola also hosted NBC's "The Baseball World of Joe Garagiola" in the 1970's, and frequently appeared on "The Tonight Show" with Johnny Carson.

Caray is one of the most recognizable media figures in baseball history. His signature catchphrase "Holy Cow" is still echoed to this day. Caray got his start in broadcasting with the Cardinals at KMOX, working alongside Buck.

His popularity only increased after he left St. Louis for Chicago, and eventually became the voice of the Cardinals' arch-rivals, the Chicago Cubs.

5 On Your Side looked back on a classic interview with Caray, in an episode of the Sports Plus Rewind.

Garagiola's episode will air on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. Caray's episode will air on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m.