St. Louis sports fans react to return of baseball season

The Cardinals will open the season at Busch Stadium with a matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 7.

ST. LOUIS — The seats at Busch Stadium will not be empty too much longer as Major League Baseball’s lockout became a thing of the past Thursday.

Players voted to accept the league's latest offer for a new labor deal, salvaging a 162-game regular season, after 99 days of intense negotiation.

"We were just talking about [the deal] last night. We're glad they got things sorted out. Sad it comes to this, but we're excited they are back," said Ben Brown.

Brown and his son Harrison go between Busch Stadium to catch the Cardinals and Enterprise Center to see the Blues quite a bit.

"My favorite part is seeing the Cardinals play,” Harrison said.

Other fans had something to say about how the team will play.

"I'm really hoping that we actually get to see some depth. We didn't get any spring training and now we're going to just jump into the season. So, let's go. We'll find out. We got some good acquisitions this year," one man said.

Ballpark Village CEO Mike Lamartina said the complex has pushed through the pandemic and off season, but the Cards' fan headquarters is nothing without that playtime.

"It leads to hotel occupancy nights here on the property. Our very slim occupancy that remains available at 1 Cardinal Way, probably the premier living experience in the country where you have to be part of the action. All of our food and beverage outlets. All of those pieces that play into any game day experience," Lamartina said.

"As soon as I heard it... I was like, 'Thank God.' It's time to get back into it, and I’m glad they were able to figure it out," another fan added.

The league's opening day is set for April 7.

The Cardinals will open the season at Busch Stadium with a matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates on the league opening day. First pitch is set for 3:15 p.m.