Former Rams Proehl, Glover join St. Louis XFL coaching staff

Two former Rams are heading back to the dome to join the next pro football team in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — Some familiar faces are headed back to The Dome at America's Center.

Former St. Louis Rams players Ricky Proehl and La'Roi Glover have signed on to join the yet-to-be-named St. Louis XFL team as assistant coaches on head coach Anthony Becht's staff.

Proehl will be the receivers coach for the St. Louis XFL team, back in the town where he spent five years playing for the Rams. Proehl authored one of the most memorable catches in Rams history, hauling in the game-winning touchdown from Kurt Warner against the Tampa bay Buccaneers to send St. Louis to Super Bowl 34.

Glover will coach the defensive line for the St. Louis XFL team. He played the final three seasons of his NFL career on the defensive line in St. Louis for the Rams, racking up 12 sacks and 112 tackles. For his career, Glover was a six-time Pro Bowler and was inducted into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame in 2013.

I promised the best in the business St Louis….and I delivered. Fired up for each one of my coaches & staff. LFG!!🔥 #XFLSTLouis #FillTheTop @XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/HiLmIQXX0B — Anthony Becht (@Anthony_Becht) September 13, 2022

The other coaches joining the St. Louis XFL staff include former Mizzou defensive coordinator Dave Steckel who will coach the linebackers, Bruce Gradkowski as the team's offensive coordinator and Donnie Abraham as the team's defensive coordinator.

The official team name for this incarnation of the XFL in St. Louis has not been announced yet, with the "BattleHawks" moniker still hanging in the balance.

The XFL is slated to kick off again starting in early 2023.