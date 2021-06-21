Rare Stan Musial World Series uniform up for auction

Bidding on the uniform began at $10,000. As of Monday afternoon, the current bid sits at $96,800

ST. LOUIS — A uniform worn by the greatest Cardinal of all time is about to fetch some major cash on the auction block.

Grey Flannel Auctions is currently auctioning off a rare, game-worn 1943 Stan Musial uniform that "The Man" wore during his MVP season that year. The jersey was also worn in the 1943 World Series, as the Cardinals fell to the Yankees in five games.

Grey Flannel Auctions said it "conclusively photo-matched" the uniform to the 1943 World Series.

Musial's name is embroidered in the front middle tail in script with the year "43" stitched in red as well.

Musial led the National League in games, hits, doubles, triples, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, OPS+ and total bases in his MVP year of 1943.

Bidding on the uniform began at $10,000. As of Monday afternoon, the current bid sits at $96,800. The online auction will conclude on Saturday, June 26.

For more information on the auction and to see more pictures of the uniform, you can visit the Grey Flannel Auctions website.