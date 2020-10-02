ST. LOUIS — Who’s ready for baseball season?

In honor of pitchers and catchers reporting for Spring Training, the Cardinals announced a $6 ticket flash sale.

The 12-hour sale will begin Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. and end at 10 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets for any Monday through Thursday game for just $6. Each $6 ticket purchased will be preloaded with $6 in ‘Cards Cash’ for fans to use towards concession or merchandise inside Busch Stadium.

The sale does not include Opening Day.

Fans can purchase up to eight of the $6 tickets per person, per game. Games available in this special sale include matchups with the Cubs, Dodgers, Nationals, Braves, Phillies, Royals and more.

Tickets will be available at cardinals.com or via phone at 314-345-9000

For more information, visit cardinals.com/flashsale.

