Tatis Jr., Padres storm back in Game 2 against Cardinals, force Game 3 on Friday

We're heading to a Game 3 in San Diego, with Jack Flaherty on the mound in a winner-take-all scenario

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals looked like they were cruising to a two-game sweep over the Padres in the Wild Card Series, until the San Diego offense decided to break out against the St. Louis bullpen and win Game 2, 11-9.

The Cardinals took an early 4-0 lead on the Padres through two innings, thanks to RBI's from Yadier Molina, Harrison Bader and a two-run Kolten Wong home run.

Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright only lasted three and 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and giving up six hits.

The bullpen came on, and things eventually got out of hand.

Walks from Genesis Cabrera set the stage for the Padres in the sixth inning, and with Giovanny Gallegos on the mound, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado hit back-to-back home runs and the Padres tied the game at six.

Tatis Jr. would add another homer, and Wil Myers would hit two as well.

The Cardinals made a comeback effort with two runs in the eighth and a Goldschmidt homer in the ninth, but the Padres and Trevor Rosenthal were able to escape with an 11-9 win.

The Cardinals will turn to Jack Flaherty in a winner-take-all Game 3 on Friday night.