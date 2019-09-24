ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have a magic number is inching toward zero, and if everything breaks right, they could clinch the NL Central title on Wednesday afternoon. While most of the stretch run has been on Fox Sports Midwest, the only place to watch the Cardinals on Wednesday is YouTube. First pitch is 2:30 p.m.

This is the second time the Cardinals have been a part of the ‘MLB Game of the Week Live’ on YouTube. They took on the Dodgers in August, a game they lost in walk-off fashion with two outs in the ninth inning.

If you want to watch the Cardinals on Wednesday, you can watch the video embedded here or follow the instructions below.

The game broadcast will be available to all for free from any device without having to log in by going to YouTube.com/MLB, or by searching “MLB” in the YouTube app.

HOW TO ACCESS THE GAME BROADCAST

Every ‘MLB Game of the Week Live’ on YouTube broadcast is free to watch. There are no fees or sign-ups required. You do not need a YouTube account to access the games. The game broadcasts are not available anywhere else on TV or online.

Mobile

Open the YouTube app. Search for "MLB." Tap the MLB YouTube channel. If the game is on, tap the game thumbnail to watch live. If the game is upcoming, tap the game thumbnail and click on "Set Reminder" to receive a notification when the game is live (log-in required to set reminder). Click on the Chromecast button to watch on the big screen with a Chromecast device.

Smart TV

Open the YouTube app. Search for "MLB." Click on the MLB YouTube channel. If the game is on, tap the game thumbnail to watch live.

Desktop

Go to www.youtube.com/mlb on your browser. If the game is on, click the game thumbnail to watch live. If the game is upcoming, click the "Set Reminder" button to receive a notification when the game is live (log-in required to set reminder).

