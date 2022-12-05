Thursday: Big day downtown for Cards-Blues fans

The Cardinals have a day game and the Blues could clinch the playoff series if they win game 6 against the Minnesota Wild.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Thursday is a big game day for downtown St. Louis as both the Cardinals and Blues play games in their home stadiums.

The Cards play a day game against the Orioles, and the Blues could clinch the NHL playoff series against the Minnesota Wild.

Cardinals and Blues fans will likely pass each other as the Cards fans head home after the 12:15 first pitch and Blues fans arrive for an early dinner before the 8:30 puck drop.

Metro officials are on-board. They say they will have extra security assigned to Metrolink due to the expected crowds. Metro officials say the $5-day pass will get you to the game and back and you can purchase tickets through the Transit app or at a Metrolink station vending machine.

If you prefer to drive, Gary Glasscock works for 7th Street Parking, the private lot south of the stadium at 7th and Chouteau. He said they don’t get much Blues business because they’re too far away from Enterprise Center, but Cardinals day games at Busch Stadium are another story.

“Usually on day games we’re going to fill to capacity because there’s fewer parking spots available on the city streets," Glasscock said.

A 5 On Your Side reporter asked Glasscock about recent security issues at downtown private parking lots that serve sports fans.

“We don’t have that here because we have attendants,” said Glasscock. “We’re here and we have police presence usually from about the seventh inning, on. So, we’re in pretty good shape here.”