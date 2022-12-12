Tickets go on sale Monday for Cardinals Care Winter Warm-up autographs

A Winter Warm-Up admission ticket is required to obtain autographs at the event.

ST. LOUIS — Tickets to obtain autographs for the 2023 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up go on sale Monday.

The signing event will be held Jan. 14-16 at Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village. A Winter Warm-Up admission ticket is required to attend.

Tickets will be available starting at noon Monday at cardinals.com/WWU.

All autograph tickets will be issued electronically via the MLB Ballpark App.

Members of the St. Louis Cardinals, including 2022 National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt, MVP Finalist Nolan Arenado, Rookie of the Year Finalist Brendan Donovan, Tommy Edman, Jack Flaherty, Nolan Gorman, Ryan Helsley, Jordan Hicks, Andrew Knizner, Miles Mikolas, Lars Nootbar and Adam Wainwright are scheduled to appear at the event. In total, more than 40 players, coaches and alumni will be on hand.

Autograph stations will be set up in the Budweiser Brewhouse, Crown Room and PBR at Ballpark Village as well as in the UMB Champions Club at Busch Stadium. Fans will be queued according to the number listed on their autograph ticket during the designated timeframe. Fans can report to the autograph station when the number listed on their autograph ticket is announced at the event.

“We are thrilled to bring back autograph sessions as part of the reimagined Winter Warm-Up," Cardinals Care Vice-President of Community Relations and Executive Director Michael Hall said. "With our new location, fans won’t need to line up early for their scheduled autograph times and are encouraged to take part in a tour of the Cardinals Clubhouse, a walk through the world class Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum and to check out the many other Winter Warm-Up attractions before and after their assigned autograph ticket number is called.”

Early line-ups will not be permitted.

A limited supply of free autograph tickets will be available to order online on a first-come, first-served basis starting 10 a.m. Jan. 6. A full list and schedule of free autograph signing dates will be listed on cardinals.com/WWU at that time.

Cardinals’ officials said autograph tickets are the sole responsibility of the ticket purchaser and cannot be reissued, reprinted or refunded and are not for resale. The autograph schedule is subject to change.

For the latest details about autograph dates, signing times, pricing, or to purchase admission or autograph tickets, click here.