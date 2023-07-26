2-run triple in 8th sends Diamondbacks past Cardinals 3-1

Arizona rallied late to win for just the third time in 11 games since the All-Star break.

PHOENIX — For the second night in a row, the St. Louis Cardinals’ starting pitcher handed a lead off to the bullpen on Tuesday night and watched as that lead slipped away.

Unlike on Monday night, there was no ninth-inning comeback in this game.

The Arizona Diamondbacks scored three runs in the eighth inning off JoJo Romero and Chris Stratton to wipe out a 1-0 lead that had put Steven Matz in line for the victory with six shutout innings.

It was the 24th blown save of the season for the Cardinals, matching their number of actual saves.

On Monday night, Adam Wainwright had a 5-2 lead when he left after five innings only to watch the bullpen allow four runs over the next two innings.

Here is how Tuesday night’s game broke down:

At the plate: The Cardinals' only run scored on a double steal, with Brendan Donovan stealing home on a delayed break, with Paul Goldschmidt stealing second, in the third inning. Donovan had doubled with one out, then advanced to third on a single by Goldschmidt before the double steal, which came as Nolan Arenado struck out … The Cardinals had only three other hits in the game, two by Willson Contreras … Goldschmidt’s single was their only hit in seven at-bats with a runner in scoring position.

On the mound: Matz scattered five hits over his six innings, walking one and striking out six. He left after throwing 93 pitches. It was his longest start of the season and the first one in which he did not allow a run … After Romero worked a 1-2-3 seventh, he gave up a leadoff triple and a single in the eighth that tied the game … Stratton was relieved at that point and retired the first two batters he faced before a walk and a two-run triple by pinch-hitter Corbin Carroll gave Arizona the lead.

Key stat: In his four starts this month, Matz has allowed six runs in a combined 20 2/3 innings. Only five of the runs were earned, giving him an ERA of 2.18. He is 1-0 with three no-decisions in the four games.

Worth noting: Masyn Winn, the Cardinals’ top prospect, hit his third homer in his last four games for Memphis on Tuesday night, one of his three hits in the game. In the month of July Winn has posted a .395 average with six homers and 23 RBIs … The Cardinals announced their 2024 spring training schedule on Tuesday. Games will begin on Feb. 24 and run through March 24 in Jupiter, Fla., before the Cardinals will play two games in Arizona against the Cubs en route to Los Angeles and the opening of the regular season.

Looking ahead: Jack Flaherty is set to start the final game of the series on Wednesday, which begins at 2:40 p.m. St. Louis time. It could be the final start for Flaherty before next week’s trading deadline. Former Cardinals prospect Zac Gallen is scheduled to start for the Diamondbacks.

