Cardinals lose 6-3 in Twins home opener

Martinez gave up five runs in the second inning and failed to get out of the fourth as the Cardinals lost to the Twins in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Carlos Martinez returned to the Cardinals starting rotation for the first time in nearly two years on Tuesday night, but it didn’t go as he would have liked.

Martinez gave up five runs in the second inning and failed to get out of the fourth as the Cardinals lost to the Twins in Minnesota.

Making his first start since July 30, 2018, when he was moved to the bullpen because of recurring shoulder issues, Martinez pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning but he was not as lucky in the second.

With runners on second and third and no outs, shortstop Paul DeJong tried to throw out a runner at the plate instead of taking the out at first base and that opened the floodgates to the big inning.

Martinez allowed two homers in the game as the Twins recorded seven hits and knocked him out of the game after just 3 2/3 innings.

“He didn’t get away with some mistakes,” said manager Mike Shildt. “It’s hard to overcome a five-run inning.”

As long as Martinez had waited to start, opposing starter Homer Bailey had been waiting even longer to earn a win against the Cardinals. Bailey worked five innings, allowing two runs, to beat the Cardinals for the first time since May 23, 2014.

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: Tyler O’Neill hit his second homer of the season, a two-run shot in the fifth … Tommy Edman also homered leading off the eighth when his fly ball to deep center hit off the heal of Byron Buxton’s glove and bounced over the wall … The Cardinals had four hits off Bailey before he left the game after five innings … Edman also doubled and drew a walk but the other three hitters at the top of the lineup – Kolten wong, Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong – were a combined 0-of-12.

On the mound: The Twins five-run second came as Martinez retired only one of six consecutive batters, and that came on a sacrifice fly. He got the final two outs of the inning and also retired the next seven hitters he faced before Josh Donaldson homered to end his night in the fourth … The bullpen combined to retire the Twins in order the rest of the game, 13 consecutive outs. Austin Gomber got five outs, Giovanny Gallegos retired both batters he faced in his season=debut and Tyler Webb and John Gant each pitched an inning.

Key stat: Since his last win over the Cardinals, when he was with the Reds, Bailey had gone 0-6 in eight starts with an 8.08 ERA, giving up 35 earned runs in 39 innings. His team lost all eight of those games. The Cardinals’ starter in Bailey’s last win was Shelby Miller.

Worth noting: Infielder Brad Miller is on the trip, working out before games as he recovers from an injured heel. He could come off the injured list this weekend in Milwaukee … The Cardinals will not immediately add another pitcher to the taxi squad after activating Jake Woodford on Tuesday because of the injury to Miles Mikolas … John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, said the season-ending injury to Mikolas will likely prompt the Cardinals to look for some additional pitching depth to send to the satellite camp in Springfield, perhaps from outside the organization.