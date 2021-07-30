Cardinals trade John Gant to Twins for J.A. Happ

The Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals reached a deal, swapping pitchers John Gant and J.A. Happ

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are getting another veteran starting pitcher just ahead of Friday's MLB trade deadline.

John Gant and a minor league pitcher are headed to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for J.A. Happ, the Cardinals confirmed Friday afternoon.

Happ, 38, has a 5-6 record with a 6.77 ERA in 19 starts.

Gant is 4-6 on the season with the Redbirds and has a 3.42 ERA. He's pitched 76.1 innings between the starting rotation and bullpen.

The Cardinals are also sending Evan Sisk, a 24-year-old relief pitcher who most recently pitched for the Cardinals' Double-A affiliate in Springfield. He has a career 2.90 ERA in 124 innings.

The Cardinals will also receive cash considerations in the deal.

Teams all over the MLB are rushing to make trades and deals Friday ahead of the league's 3 p.m. CST trade deadline.