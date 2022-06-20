Cardinals place Tyler O'Neill on injured list with hamstring injury

In 13 games back with the Cardinals from his last IL stay, O'Neill was hitting .354 with a .905 OPS, two home runs and eight RBIs.

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill is heading back to the injured list for the second time this season.

The Cardinals announced O'Neill had been placed on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain he suffered during the team's series in Boston against the Red Sox.

O'Neill was on the IL earlier this year with a shoulder injury.

O'Neill had seemed to turn his season around after returning from his first IL stint. In 13 games back with the Cardinals, O'Neill was hitting .354 with a .905 OPS, two home runs and eight RBIs.

For the season, O'Neill is hitting .241 with a .653 OPS, four home runs and 28 RBIs in 45 games.

The Cardinals called up outfielder Lars Nootbaar to take O'Neill's place on the roster. This will be Nootbaar's third stint with the major league club so far this season.