Weather: 79 degrees, partly cloudy

Result: Astros 9, Cardinals 3

By Rob Rains

JUPITER, Fla. – Adam Wainwright’s pitching evolution took another step forward on Saturday.

Continuing to figure out the best way to get hitters out with his new variety of pitches, Wainwright allowed just two hits over four scoreless innings against an Astros lineup that included regulars Carlos Correa and George Springer.

“My main focus today was controlling my body because last game all I was trying to do was generate (velocity),” Wainwright said. “It kept me on target.

“Big league hitters are great measures of where your stuff’s at and how good you are. They will tell you. Those barrels will let you know. I made a few pitches today that I didn’t love but most of the time I executed when I wanted to.”

Wainwright knows that if he is going to have a successful season he will have to adapt and pitch differently than he has in the past. He is trying to learn what he has to do to make that happen this spring, including throwing a split-finger fastball for the first time in his career.

“I probably threw about 10 of them,” said Wainwright, who threw 63 pitches in his four innings. “I think it’s a pitch I’m actually going to use a lot. I’ve probably never thrown that many change-ups in four innings before.

“I was playing with different speeds on my breaking ball and different angles on it. I always want to see what big league hitters tell me on different counts. I like pitching like that – adjust off what the hitter tells me.”

Wainwright says he goes into each start with a plan, but is always reacting to whether that plan happens to be working that day or not.

“It’s more fun doing that sometimes,” he said.

Wainwright’s manager enjoys watching him pitch that way too.

“I liked Waino a lot, four scoreless, commanding counts,” said Mike Shildt. “He was able to make pitches to get out of trouble in the fourth. I thought he was very solid. He’s working on things obviously and executing. He’s always looking for evolution and I appreciate that, as one of many things about him.”

Here is how the game broke down:

High: Tommy Edman, likely headed to be the primary shortstop at Memphis, had two hits, including a two-run homer, raising his spring average to .350.

Low: The Cardinals gave up seven runs in the sixth inning, with four of the runs charged to Connor Jones and three to Genesis Cabrera.

At the plate: The Cardinals were held to just five hits, the two by Edman, the first hit of the spring by Marcell Ozuna and singles by Harrison Bader and Julio Rodriguez … Yadier Molina caught Wainwright while going 0-of-2 … The Cardinals had only three at-bats with runners in scoring position … Nolan Gorman, the team’s top draft pick last June, got a pinch-hit at-bat in the ninth inning and flied out to center field.

On the mound: Alex Reyes followed Wainwright to the mound and pitched a scoreless inning in his second appearance, although he still struggled with his control, walking the first two hitters he faced … Chasen Shreve and Dominic Leone each worked a scoreless inning, also pitching around a walk.

Off the field: The Cardinals renewed the contracts of pitchers Jack Flaherty and Jordan Hicks on Saturday after they could not agree on contract terms for this season. They did agree on one-year deals with all of their other players with zero to three years of service time … The Cardinals made their first roster cuts of the spring, sending 10 players to the minor-league camp: pitchers Cabrera, Giovanny Gallegos, Ryan Helsley, Seth Elledge, Evan Kruczynski and Williams Perez; catchers Dennis Ortega and Rodriguez, infielder Edmundo Sosa and outfielder Adolis Garcia. The moves leave 55 players in camp.

Up next: Austin Gomber will get the start on Sunday as the Cardinals play the Mets in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

