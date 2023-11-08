Wainwright has career-shortest outing in loss to Royals

Wainwright threw 39 pitches. The Kansas City Royals scored 12, Cardinals scored 8.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things didn’t get any better for Adam Wainwright on Friday night. In fact, they got worse.

Wainwright did not record an out in the second inning, giving up eight runs on nine hits, as he lost again in his seventh try for his 199th career victory.

It was the shortest outing of the 405 starts in Wainwright’s major-league career.

The loss to the Royals in Kansas City left Wainwright with an 0-6 record since he last won a game on June 17.

Wainwright allowed four runs on five hits in the first inning, then gave up two home runs as the Royals scored four more times in the second before he was pulled from the game after facing only 11 batters.

The Royals added another run on a third home run in the second inning, off Zack Thompson, to take a quick 9-0 lead. The Cardinals got within 9-6 before the Royals put the game away with three more runs in the last two innings.

Willson Contreras had a big night in the losing cause for the Cardinals, driving in five runs.

Here is how Friday night’s game broke down:

At the plate: Contreras drove in three runs with a double in the third inning, then hit a two-run homer in the ninth. He also singled, walked and was hit by a pitch as he reached base in all five plate apparances, scoring two runs … Tyler O’Neill also hit a two-run homer for the Cardinals … Lars Nootbaar had three hits, including a double, and drove in their other run … The Cardinals had other chances to score, going 2-of-10 with runners in scoring position and leaving nine runners on base.

On the mound: Wainwright threw only 39 pitches before being knocked out of the game and did not produce any swings and misses. It was only the third time in his career he started a game and failed to pitch at least two innings, the second time it has happened this season … After giving up the second-inning homer Thompson held the Royals at nine runs over four innings, striking out five … Andre Pallante gave up the final three runs for the Royals in the seventh and eighth innings … The Royals finished with 17 hits, four by Perez, matching their most ever in a game against the Cardinals in Kansas City. The only other time they reached that total was in 1999.

Key stat: In his last seven starts since his last win, Wainwright has worked a total of 23 innings, allowing 38 runs on 53 hits, an ERA of 14.87.

Worth noting: Top prospect Masyn Winn returned to the Memphis lineup after missing three games with a glut strain. He remained hot, going 2-of-4 … Also for Memphis, Luken Baker hit a grand slam in the first inning at Durham, his minor-league leading 33rd homer of the season.

Looking ahead: Steven Matz will get the start in Saturday night’s game against the Royals, the finale of the two-game series. The Cardinals will have their first scheduled Sunday off since 1995 in a schedule quirk.