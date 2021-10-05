List: Places hosting Cardinals NL Wild Card watch parties

First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — Need a place to watch the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Wild Card Game on Wednesday? Several places in the St. Louis area are hosting watch parties.

The game will be in L.A. with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. It's a winner-take-all game that decides if the Cardinals advance to the NLDS.

Here are a few places that are hosting watch parties:

POWERplex: The site is hosting an outdoor playoff party under their party tent. There will be a big screen showing the Wild Card game along with tables, chairs and a bar for those of age. The event goes from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. There will also be games, raffles and baseball bingo. The POWERplex is located at 5555 St. Louis Mills Boulevard in Hazelwood.

9 Mile Garden: The owner of 9 Mile Garden told 5 On Your Side there will be live local music from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday night. The Cardinals game will be showing inside and outside on the big screen. 9 Mile Garden is located at 9375 Gravois Road in Affton.