x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (4) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

stl-cardinals

'Well, I can't sleep' | Cardinals' Adam Wainwright performs late-night song covers for Twitter followers

"True story, when I was learning this the other day my son came up and gave me a kiss right when I played the first verse.... might be my new favorite song"

ST. LOUIS — Most people know Adam Wainwright as a pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, but did you know he can also play the guitar and sing?

Wainwright took to Twitter overnight to perform a couple of song covers for his followers. The minute-long clips were posted after 1 a.m. Monday.

"Well, I can't sleep. So... might as well get to some of the requests from the other day," he wrote on Twitter.

First up was "Danny's Song" by Kenny Loggins.

"True story, when I was learning this the other day my son came up and gave me a kiss right when I played the first verse.... might be my new favorite song," Wainwright wrote.

His second song was "Huntin', Fishin' & Lovin' Every Day" by Luke Bryan. He said the cover was for former Cardinals player Matt Adams, who is now a first baseman for the New York Mets.

It's not Wainwright's first impromptu Twitter performance. Last week, he sand "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac while his son Caleb stole his shoe and ran amok in the foreground.

More Cardinals news

RELATED: Opinion | Why MLB hitters should fear Daniel Ponce de Leon's four-seam fastball

RELATED: Opinion | Cardinals fans can #Join4Joe and save a life by helping 'Be the Match'

RELATED: 5 On Your Side Countdown: Ranking the best players in Cardinals franchise history

RELATED: Cardinals take over MLB TV for one day, and it's just what we need