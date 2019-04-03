Postcard from Cardinals camp for Sunday, March 3

Weather: 84 degrees, sunny

Result: Mets 10, Cardinals 8

By Rob Rains

JUPITER, Fla. – After getting his third hit of the spring, and his third home run, Tyler O’Neill made a prediction on Sunday.

“We’ll try to mix in a single here and there,” O’Neill said. “Today I thought I hit it off the wall and it just ended up carrying out.”

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt isn’t worried about that – as long as O’Neill continues to hit home runs.

“That was fun,” Shildt said.

O’Neill has spent the spring working with new hitting coach Jeff Albert, trying to improve his pitch recognition and his plate discipline. In addition to his home run on Sunday, he walked once and struck out once. He has walked four times and struck out five times in 19 plate appearances so far this spring.

”It’s locking in mentally and being sure I’m picking up the release point, picking up the spin as early as I can,” O’Neill said. “Being early Is better than being late, that’s how I gauge myself and I’m doing a good job so far.

“Spring is really tough to gauge how you are doing; obviously I am having a little success here in the early going. There’s a lot of baseball to be played.”

If O’Neill continues to hit for power and can cut down on his strikeout total – and mix in a few singles – he could force Shildt and the Cardinals into a tough decision when it comes time to set the opening day roster.

“I’m not the one who has to make the decision, I’m the one who gets to sway them,” O’Neill said. “I’m just going to keep playing and let the rest of it take care of itself.”

Said Shildt, “We know there’s competition and we welcome it.”

Here’s how Sunday’s game broke down:

High: Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney, a two-time national champion, addressed the team as the latest guest speaker Shildt has invited to camp.

Low: Giovanny Gallegos allowed two home runs in the seventh inning which turned a 6-5 Cardinals lead into a 9-6 deficit en route to the loss.

At the plate: Matt Carpenter also homered, his second of the spring, before O’Neill’s homer in the fifth. Both were two-run homers … The two have combined to hit five of the eight Cardinals homers this spring, with the other three coming from players who likely will not make the team: Ramon Urias, Max Schrock and Scott Hurst … Hurst, brought over again from the minor-league camp, had one of two Cardinals’ triples, along with Edmundo Sosa … Jedd Gyorko got the start at second base and had two hits and an RBI … The Cardinals had only two hits in 12 at-bats with runners in scoring position.

On the mound: The only one of the five pitchers for the Cardinals who did not allow a run was the final one, Tyler Webb, who pitched a scoreless ninth inning … Starter Daniel Ponce de Leon was charged with three runs in his three innings of work and Dakota Hudson gave up four hits and two runs in 1 2/3 innings.

Off the field: In addition to Swinney, another special visitor to the Cardinals camp was Hall of Famer Lou Brock … Yairo Munoz said Sunday he thought he had suffered a broken left wrist on Saturday when he was hit by a pitch, and was relieved when the X-rays turned out to be negative. He expects to miss only a couple of days … Also at the ballpark on Sunday was former Cardinal infielder Tyler Greene, who has begun working as a pro scout for the Yankees.

Up next: The Cardinals will play their next three games on the road on the west side of Florida, beginning Monday against the Tigers in Lakeland. Adam Wainwright will get the start, and Matt Wieters is expected to make his first start behind the plate.

