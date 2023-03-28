Check your bags! What you can and can't bring into Busch Stadium

If you plan on taking your family out to the ballpark, there are a few rules you need to know to make sure you have the best possible experience.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Summer is right around the corner, which means trips to Busch Stadium to see the St. Louis Cardinals.

If you plan on taking your family out to the ballpark, there are a few rules you need to know to make sure you have the best possible experience.

If you want to bring items into the ballpark, there are a few rules to keep in mind. Bags larger than 10x8x10 inches are prohibited with a few exceptions. Diaper bags for those accompanying children and medical bags and can exceed those dimensions.

Strollers are also allowed, but the Cardinals said they should "not interfere with other guests or block entryways or aisles." The team also asks that you stow the stroller under your seat or check it at guest relations.

If you do plan to bring a bag, have it ready to be inspected when you enter the gates.

The bag dimensions apply to soft-sided coolers as well. All hard-sided coolers, styrofoam coolers and rigid plastic inserts for soft-sided coolers are prohibited.

Outside food and drinks are allowed, but there are some exceptions. You can't bring in your own alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beer. Aluminum containers, glass bottles, metal cans and thermoses are also prohibited. Non-alcoholic drinks including water and soda in factory-sealed clear plastic containers no larger than two liters are allowed.

If you have seats in the sun on a day game, you know how important sunscreen can be. You can bring your own sunscreen, but all aerosol cans are prohibited, so leave the spray-on sunscreen at home.

Umbrellas are allowed on hot days or when rain is in the forecast, but the team requests fans avoid blocking the vision of others when possible.

If you go through the turnstiles and need to leave, there are a few exits that allow for re-entry.

If you head to Gate 1 or 4, you can get your hand stamped. When you want to come back in, bring your ticket with you and be ready to go through another metal detector and bag screening. Fans can re-enter until 90 minutes after the scheduled first pitch.

Cameras are allowed, but lenses longer than the body of the camera are not. Camera bags must follow the size requirements.

Accessible seating is available on all seating levels. You can purchase accessible seating on the Cardinals website or by calling 314-345-9000. If you need to exchange your tickets for accessible seating, you can do that at the ticket windows on 8th Street. Ticket exchanges are subject to availability.

More information about accessibility is available online at cardinals.com/accessible.

The Cardinals' list of prohibited items includes, but is not limited to the following items:

Alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beer

Aluminum containers, glass bottles/items, metal cans, thermoses

Animals (with the exception of service dogs or other service animals trained to perform work or tasks for the benefit of a person with a disability or other service animal expressly authorized under applicable law)

Bags larger than 10" x 8" x 10", Guests are encouraged to limit bags for stadium entry. Exceptions will be made for medical bags and diaper bags with a child. All bags will be inspected upon entry.

Balloons, beach balls and other inflatables

Brooms

Chairs, stools, including bleacher seats with backs

Commercial camera equipment (lenses longer than length of the camera body), including video cameras, tripods and monopods

Containers - aerosol cans (i.e. hairspray, sunscreen), aluminum or glass cans and bottles, flasks, non-factory sealed plastic bottles larger than 2 liters, thermoses

Coolers - hard-sided and Styrofoam coolers, soft-sided coolers larger than 10" x 8" x 10", hard plastic inserts for soft-sided coolers

Drones

Face paint, costume masks, and any other costume that covers the head/face

Firearms

Fireworks

Flag poles, PVC pipe and other poles

Flasks

Hover boards/skate boards/roller skates, roller blades

Illegal substances

Knives longer than 4 inches when unopened

Laser pointers/lights

Luggage

Noisemakers of any kind, including, but not limited to air horns, cowbells, and Thunderstix

Obscene, offensive, or indecent clothing

Stun guns/tasers

Weapons of any kind

Wrapped packages