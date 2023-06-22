Here's what to know ahead of Cardinals, Cubs MLB London Series

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will head overseas for the two-game series.

LONDON, UK — A historic rivalry will head overseas as part of Major League Baseball's London Series.

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will play a two-game series on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25, at London Stadium.

Here's what to know ahead of the series:

What is the MLB London Series?

MLB announced in 2018 a two-year agreement to hold games at London Stadium in 2019 and 2020.

The first two-game matchup was held in 2019 with the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. They became the first MLB games ever played in Europe.

The Cardinals and Cubs were planned to play in London during the 2020 season but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, Commissioner Rob Manfred and London Mayor Sadiq Khan have a long-term partnership in place for hosting regular-season games in 2023, 2024 and 2026.

On Aug 4, 2022, it was announced that the Cardinals and Cubs would play a two-game series in London in 2023.

The 2023 London Series is part of the MLB World Tour, a series of games that will bring teams and players around the world. Regular season and exhibition games will be played in Asia, Europe, Mexico and Latin America through the 2026 season.

Where are the games taking place?

Both games will take place at London Stadium within Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, East London.

When are the games?

Here's when the games will take place:

12:10 p.m. CT Saturday, June 24

9:10 a.m. CT Sunday, June 25

How can I watch?

Saturday's game will be available on FOX Sports and Sunday's game will be on ESPN.

If you are unable to watch on either of those channels, fans can tune in to KMOX, Cardinals Radio Network or WIJR AM 880 for coverage.