Wong, O'Neill claim Gold Gloves for Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — A Cardinal and a now former Cardinal took home some hardware on Tuesday night.
Now free agent second baseman Kolten Wong is a gold glover at second base for the second year in a row. Wong is now a free agent, after the Cardinals declined his $12.5 million option for 2021.
Left fielder Tyler O'Neill also took home a Gold Glove Tuesday night. It's his first Gold Glove, and was one of the most analytically impressive outfielders in baseball in 2020.
Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was also a finalist for a Gold Glove, but Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo ended up winning.