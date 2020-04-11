Wong, O'Neill claim Gold Gloves for Cardinals

Kolten Wong may be a free agent, but now he's a two-time Gold Glover as a Cardinal

ST. LOUIS — A Cardinal and a now former Cardinal took home some hardware on Tuesday night.

Now free agent second baseman Kolten Wong is a gold glover at second base for the second year in a row. Wong is now a free agent, after the Cardinals declined his $12.5 million option for 2021.

Left fielder Tyler O'Neill also took home a Gold Glove Tuesday night. It's his first Gold Glove, and was one of the most analytically impressive outfielders in baseball in 2020.

Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was also a finalist for a Gold Glove, but Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo ended up winning.

The 𝓓𝓔𝓕𝓔𝓝𝓢𝓘𝓥𝓔 𝓔𝓧𝓒𝓔𝓛𝓛𝓔𝓝𝓒𝓔 continues...



The #STLCards have now won 91 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards, the most of ANY team in @MLB. pic.twitter.com/TdckSFbBuf — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) November 4, 2020