Wong walks it off, Molina has 3 RBI in return as Cardinals down Reds

The Cardinals returned to Busch Stadium in dramatic fashion on Thursday night with a 3-run ninth inning and a walk-off winner from Kolten Wong

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals played a home game for the first time in nearly a month on Thursday, and made the waiting worth it.

After falling behind early against the Reds thanks in part to errors, Adam Wainwright and company righted the ship.

Wainwright went seven strong innings allowing just two earned runs and striking out four Reds. At one point, Wainwright retired 15 Reds batters in a row.

Yadier Molina returned to the lineup on Thursday for the first time in nearly three weeks after being put on the COVID-19 Injured List, and made the most of it. Molina went two for four and drove in three runs.

The Cardinals trailed 4-2 entering the bottom of the ninth, but rallied thanks to clutch at-bats from Tyler O'Neill, Dexter Fowler, Molina and Kolten Wong.

Reds' closer Rasiel Iglesias balked in the tying run, and then Wong stepped up and hit a ball to the wall to score Fowler and walk off with the win.

Rookie Seth Elledge got the win for the Cardinals, his first in the Majors.

The Cardinals will return to the field tomorrow for another 7:15 game against Cincinnati.