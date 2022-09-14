Yadi will wear custom mask in record-breaking start Wednesday

Yadi will be sporting a custom mask celebrating the momentous start.

ST. LOUIS — After 17 seasons together, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright will set one of the most unique records in the sport Wednesday night.

For the 325th time, Wainwright will take the mound as the starting pitcher and Molina will be behind the plate to catch. They will break the record set by legendary Detroit Tigers battery Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan, who last paired up for a start in 1975.

To celebrate setting the record, Molina will sport a custom mask. According to photos shown during the Bally Sports Midwest broadcast Tuesday, the mask features a photo of the duo with the number 325 as a backdrop. The left and right sides of the mask will feature the Cardinals logo as well as the pair's uniform numbers.

Yadi will wear this special mask as he and Waino make history tomorrow. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/4FH097Vetw — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) September 14, 2022

Wainwright and Molina have been teammates since the 2005 season, when Wainwright made his MLB debut. Wainwright made his first start on April 6, 2007.

Molina said 2022 will be his final season in the majors. Wainwright has left the door open to continue pitching. Entering play Wednesday, Wainwright is six wins shy of 200 in his career. Only Bob Gibson and Jesse Haines have more wins in Cardinals history.

Before the season, Wainwright said the record with Molina would be one of the most special milestones in his career.

"Right at the top. I think when you think about baseball, it's been played for so long and so many players have played it. So many legends of the game have played it. If you can get any kind of all-time record right now in today's game, that's a pretty big deal," Wainwright said. "I'm just blessed to be able to pitch as many games as I have to Yadier. But if we can break that record, that's something we can always, always, always talk about and something we'll always have. Because I'll be honest. I don't think anyone is ever gonna break that record again. That's a cool record to get. It would be a special thing to be known as the all-time battery in any sport ever. It would be crazy."