Playing in his first game of the spring on Friday, even if it was just as the designated hitter, was meaningful for Yadier Molina.

The sight Cardinals’ fans really want to see is scheduled for Saturday, when Molina catches for the first time this spring as Adam Wainwright takes the mound against the Astros.

Molina singled in his first official at-bat of the spring, helping the Cardinals score three runs in the first inning against the Nationals. He lined out in his second at-bat before coming out of the game.

The Cardinals have elected to bring Molina along slowly this spring after he had minor off-season knee surgery.

“I was a little nervous about how I was going to feel but that’s a good nervous,” Molina said. “Everything feels fine. I’m happy to be back. I’m 100 percent fine.”

Molina said he expects to play basically every other day for the rest of the spring.

“Right now I just need to get my body in game shape and get my timing back,” Molina said.

Manager Mike Shildt was impressed with Molina’s first at-bat.

“He proves again he’s a special guy,” Shildt said. “First at-bat, gets down 0-2 and just battles, battles, battles, gauging his timing, then boom, base hit.”

Here is how Friday’s games broke down:

High: Dakota Hudson allowed just one hit over four scoreless innings in the night game against the Astros.

Low: The Cardinals’ projected starting outfield of Marcell Ozuna, Harrison Bader and Dexter Fowler was a combined 1-of-8 on Friday and for the spring are a combined 4-of-50 with one extra-base hit, Fowler’s double on Friday.

At the plate: The Cardinals opened the first inning of the day game with five consecutive hits, scoring three times, but then had only two more hits the rest of the game against the Nationals … Matt Wieters had two hits and an RBI against his former club and also threw out a runner trying to steal second … Ozuna struck out in both of his at-bats on Friday and is now 0-of-14 this spring but Shildt expects him to “find his rhythm” once he begins playing in the field … Fowler doubled in the first inning against the Nationals and finished 1-of-3, but Shildt said the team is still encouraged by his progress … In the night game, Matt Carpenter hit his third homer of the spring and Dylan Carlson drove in two runs with a double, as did minor-leaguer Scott Hurst, brought over for another game with the major-league club … Andrew Knizner served as the DH and went 2-of-4 with an RBI.

On the mound: The best pitching performance of the day came from Hudson, who is making a strong bid to win the open spot in the starting rotation to begin the season. Hudson lowered his spring ERA to 2.35 as he struck out three and did not walk a batter … Michael Wacha started the day game and allowed a pair of homers in the first inning, one to former teammate Matt Adams, but he then settled down and worked three scoreless innings … Andrew Miller pitched a scoreless inning against the Nationals … Daniel Ponce de Leon allowed one run over four innings against the Astros.

Off the field: The Cardinals brought their top pick in last year’s draft, Nolan Gorman, over from the minor league camp for Friday’s game but he did not get into the game. Another of their top picks, Mateo Gil, did appear as a pinch-runner but was forced out at second base … Jedd Gyorko is likely going to miss about another week with a calf issue, Shildt said … Ozuna is scheduled to throw to the bases with the other outfielders in Saturday’s drills and assuming there are no issues afterward could play in left field on Monday … Carlos Martinez is still about a week away from resuming his throwing program.

Up next: The Cardinals host the Astros on Saturday in Jupiter, with Alex Reyes scheduled to make his second appearance of the spring, following Wainwright to the mound.

Follow Rob Rains on Twitter @RobRains