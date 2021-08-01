Yadier Molina passes Albert Pujols for fourth place on Cardinals all-time hits list

No. 4 is No. 4. Move over, Albert Pujols. Yadier Molina is climbing the Cardinals all-time hits list

ST. LOUIS — It seems like Yadier Molina is making some sort of history every time he takes the field for the St. Louis Cardinals nowadays. On Sunday, he actually did make some important team history.

With a fifth-inning single against Minnesota Twins pitcher and former Cardinals teammate John Gant, Molina passed Albert Pujols to take sole possession of fourth place on the franchise's all-time hits list.

Molina now sits at 2,075 career hits with two on Sunday at Busch Stadium. Rogers Hornsby is third all-time in franchise history with 2,110 hits as a Cardinal, 35 more than Molina. Lou Brock is second with 2,713 hits as a Cardinal, and Stan Musial is first with 3,630 hits for the franchise.

Molina is continuing to move up some other notable franchise leaderboards as well. He's third all-time in games played for the Cardinals, fourth in doubles, tenth in home runs, seventh in RBI and seventh in total bases.

Molina and Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright took the field for their 294th career start together on Sunday, which is the fourth-most in baseball history. Chicago White Sox battery combination Red Faber and Ray Schalk are in third with 306 career games together.