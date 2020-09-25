Yadier Molina becomes 12th catcher in Major League history to reach 2,000 hits

It was an historic night for Yadier Molina at Busch Stadium on Thursday, He became just the 12th catcher in baseball history to reach 2,000 hits

ST. LOUIS — Yadier Molina joined an exclusive list on Thursday night.

With his single in the seventh inning off Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Justin Topa, Molina became just the 12th primary catcher in baseball history to reach the 2,000 hit plateau.

Molina, 38, got his first hit on Jun. 3, 2004 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. More than 16 years later, he has his 2,000th.

Seven of the catchers ahead of Molina on the position's all-time hit list are in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Molina is in the top 10 among catchers all-time in doubles and games played. He is a two-time World Series champion, has won nine Gold Glove Awards, is a nine-time all-star, has won a silver slugger and for Platinum Gloves.

Molina joins Stan Musial, Lou Brock, Rogers Hornsby, Albert Pujols and Enos Slaughter as Cardinals to reach 2,000 hits.

The 17-year veteran is a pending free agent following the 2020 season